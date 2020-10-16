1 critically injured in south Wichita crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a motorcycle-vehicle crash involving an injury at 55th St. South and Broadway Thursday. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the driver in the vehicle was making a left turn when they crashed into the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was critically injured. The driver in the vehicle was not hurt.

Broadway was closed for a couple of hours.

