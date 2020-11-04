One person critically injured in west Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an injury accident near 119th St. West and 13th St. North Tuesday evening. The call came in around 10:30 p.m.

Police are currently investigating at the scene of the crash. KSN has a crew at the scene and will bring the latest details as it becomes available.

