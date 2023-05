WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been critically injured in a west Wichita house fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 9:10 p.m. in the 700 block of N. McComas St.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed that at least one person received critical injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.