One person is dead after crashing through guard rail south of El Dorado

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- You have 11 days left to get in your 2020 census and the state of Kansas says a lot of money is on the line. This week KSN News talked to a leader with the Census to find out why it's so important to fill it out.

They tell us it’s things like roads, schools and hospitals that benefit every time a person fills out their census form. Remember that the census form is only sent out every 10 years and shapes our future for the next decade. The Census only has nine questions. None of them which ask for your legal status here in the United States.