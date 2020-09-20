One person is dead after crashing through guard rail south of El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County dispatch says one person is dead following a crash Saturday morning south of El Dorado.
Dispatch says they received a call just before 11 a.m.
Officials says the crash happened south of El Dorado on highway 77.
According to Butler County dispatch, the motorist was driving on the west side of the road when it struck a guard rail and went into an embankment.
KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.
