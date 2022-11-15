The Hutchinson Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 4500 block of E. G Avenue on Nov. 15, 2022. (Courtesy Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department says one person has died at a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department has not confirmed the location, but it posted a message an hour earlier that it was at a structure fire in the 4500 block of East G Avenue.

This is the HFD tweet from 12:30 p.m.:

“HFD working a structure fire [in] the 4500 block of E. G Ave. All crews working. Fire crews removed one person from the interior of the home. Primary search continues.”

At 1:28 p.m., HFD sent another tweet announcing a fatality and saying the fire was contained.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when we get more information.