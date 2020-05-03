One person dead after house fire in Haysville

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a house fire on the 100 block of South Stearns Ave. in Haysville.

According to a dispatch supervisor, crews were dispatched to the home just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival, we found moderate smoke coming from the home. Crews made an interior attack on the fire and encountered a victim right inside the home,” said Carl Cox, Division Chief for the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

Cox says EMS tried lifesaving efforts on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He says a dog was found dead inside the home.

“A second victim that was involved with the fire was transported by EMS to St. Francis burn center,” said Cox.

The fire chief says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

