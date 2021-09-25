1 dead after house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a house fire in west Wichita early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Country Acres Avenue at 5:22 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene, there was fire showing from the front. They began attacking the fire and searching the home.

“Search crews found a victim and removed the victim from the house and started CPR. We were unsuccessful in getting that victim back,” said Matthew Kerschen, a fire investigator with the City of Wichita.

Wichita police were called to the scene as well to help with the investigation, conducting interviews, and notifying the family.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Wichita fire is not releasing information on the victim at this time.