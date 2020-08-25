One person dead in Sedgwick County after trailer lands on him

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County deputies responded to a home accident with a report of a person trapped at1600 E. 87th Street South.

Deputies said a 51-year-old white male was pinned by a piece of equipment that had fallen on him in the backyard of the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unconscious man in the backyard of the home with major trauma to his back and torso area. The man was declared dead at the scene.  

Deputies said the man and his two teenage sons were in the process of moving a large press brake from a flatbed trailer.  The press brake fell from the trailer pushing the man to the ground and crushing him beneath it.  

The press brake was lifted off the man, but he died as a result of his injuries.  

