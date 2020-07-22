One person dead and one injured in car crash near Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and one person sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash near Sedgwick Tuesday evening. The call came in after 7 p.m.

The crash happened at 125th St. North and Meridian, east of the town of Sedgwick.

This story is developing.

