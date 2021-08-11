Man dies in southeast Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rescue crews are responding to a reported fatal motorcycle crash at Pawnee and Woodlawn Wednesday evening. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Wichita police said a vehicle turned in front of a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist who was a man in his thirties.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly took off, but according to police, someone called 911 and officers then headed to the driver.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area of the crash as they continue their investigation.