One person dead in Jewell County crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in Jewell County. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on K-14 in Jewell County.

Officials say the male driver was traveling south on K-14 when for an unknown reason, he veered onto the west shoulder, overcorrected, and entered the east ditch. His vehicle overturned into a pasture on the east side of K14.

Scott Sell, 50, from Nebraska died in the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories