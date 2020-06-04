One person dead in Jewell County crash

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in Jewell County. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on K-14 in Jewell County.

Officials say the male driver was traveling south on K-14 when for an unknown reason, he veered onto the west shoulder, overcorrected, and entered the east ditch. His vehicle overturned into a pasture on the east side of K14.

Scott Sell, 50, from Nebraska died in the crash.

