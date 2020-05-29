Nickerson man dead in Reno County car crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a two car crash in Reno County Friday.

Travis William Mayer, a 35-year old man from Nickerson, died in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened 4 miles west of Nickerson on K-14 Friday afternoon. Traffic was diverted for a few hours as officials processed the crash scene, with regular traffic being routed onto Sego Road and Fairview Road, and truck traffic being diverted onto 69th in Nickerson to U.S. 50. K-14 reopened Friday evening after the accident scene was cleared.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

