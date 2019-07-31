One dead in Sedgwick County industrial accident

One person is dead after being trapped in industrial machinery at a southwest Sedgwick County manufacturer.

VIOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after being trapped in industrial machinery at a southwest Sedgwick County manufacturer.

The incident happened just after 2:30 pm in the 19000 block of K-42, north of Viola.

Emergency crews responded to a man stuck in a tooling machine at Younger and Sons Manufacturing.

Officials tell us Clearwater Fire Department, along with Sedgwick County and Wichita Fire responded to the call. It took the work of emergency crews and staff to reverse the machine and remove the man.

The identity of the man is not known at this time, nor how he got stuck in the tooling machine.

Stay with KSN News for more information as this story develops.