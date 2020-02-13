One person dead in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) — One person is dead from a shooting incident in the 1500 block of south Battin in Wichita Wednesday.
Wichita police responded to a shots fired call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, they located a 25-year old black man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WPD said witnesses reported a suspect with a gun in the area. Wichita police are treating this shooting as an ongoing investigation.
