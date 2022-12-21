WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Fire/EMS Department says a body was found in a burning home Wednesday morning. So far, officials are not releasing the person’s name.

Dispatchers got the call of a structure fire around 8:20 a.m. and dispatched fire, EMS, and police to a home in the 100 block of N. Minnesota. The initial report was that at least one person might be inside.

Winfield Fire/EMS, Arkansas City Fire/EMS, Udall Fire, and Burden Fire worked to get the fire out. But, unfortunately, they found one victim inside.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office, Winfield Fire/EMS, and the Winfield Police Department are investigating the fire and the death.

The City of Winfield said more information would be released as it becomes available.