WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man dead and one woman injured after a head on collision.

It happened at the intersection of west 53rd and north Gow around 12:30 this afternoon.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Police say no drugs or alcohol were in involved, and all safety belts and airbags are said to have function correctly.

53rd was shut down for about 3 hours while crews investigate and clean up the scene.

