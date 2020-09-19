Police identify man killed in northwest Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a crash Saturday in northwest Wichita near Maize.

Wichita police say around 2:45 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was driving a blue Nissan Altima headed west on 37th Street between Maize and Tyler when the car hit a median and struck several trees.

Officers located a 33-year-old man, who was unresponsive, and the 29-year-old woman who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old man, but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES: