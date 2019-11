WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a house fire in north Wichita around 11:30 Sunday night.

The fire happened in the 2000 block of North Jackson Street. It is near 21st and Waco.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. The victim was found inside a room. Despite life-saving efforts, crews were unable to revive the victim.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

