WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in south Wichita.

They got the call of a house fire with someone possibly trapped inside shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. The call was about a home in the 1800 block of South Water.

Fire crews say they found one person dead inside the home.

They are still working at the scene and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

We will post an update as soon as one is available.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: