One person has serious injuries in southeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in southeast Wichita. The call came out as a hit and run with someone injured.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was hit by at the QuikTrip at Harry and Oliver. Dispatchers tell KSN the victim has serious to critical injuries.
Dispatchers also say the incident ended a block away at Harry and Glendale. Police are looking for the vehicle and driver.
KSN has a news crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
