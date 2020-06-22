One person has serious injuries in southeast Wichita crash

Wichita police officers investigate the report of a hit-and-run accident at Harry and Glendale, June 22, 2020. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in southeast Wichita. The call came out as a hit and run with someone injured.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was hit by at the QuikTrip at Harry and Oliver. Dispatchers tell KSN the victim has serious to critical injuries.

Dispatchers also say the incident ended a block away at Harry and Glendale. Police are looking for the vehicle and driver.

KSN has a news crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

LOCATION:

