Woman dead in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call at Ninth and Grove Wednesday evening. The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

Wichita police say one person showed up at a local hospital with critical gunshot injuries. Around the same time, citizens called in about a shooting in the Ninth Street and Grove area. Wichita police started their investigation both at the hospital and at the shooting location.

Around 10:30 p.m., Wichita police confirmed the female victim with the gunshot injuries died. Her name or age has not been released.

