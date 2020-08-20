WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call at Ninth and Grove Wednesday evening. The call came in around 9:20 p.m.
Wichita police say one person showed up at a local hospital with critical gunshot injuries. Around the same time, citizens called in about a shooting in the Ninth Street and Grove area. Wichita police started their investigation both at the hospital and at the shooting location.
Around 10:30 p.m., Wichita police confirmed the female victim with the gunshot injuries died. Her name or age has not been released.
LATEST POSTS:
- Harris formally nominated as Biden running mate
- Bauer blanks Royals, sports cheeky T-shirt in twinbill split
- Floyd Welch, survivor of Pearl Harbor, dies at 99
- Air Force airman faces federal arson charge in Salt Lake City police car fire
- Woman dead in northeast Wichita shooting