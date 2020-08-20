Woman dead in northeast Wichita shooting

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call at Ninth and Grove Wednesday evening. The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

Wichita police say one person showed up at a local hospital with critical gunshot injuries. Around the same time, citizens called in about a shooting in the Ninth Street and Grove area. Wichita police started their investigation both at the hospital and at the shooting location.

Around 10:30 p.m., Wichita police confirmed the female victim with the gunshot injuries died. Her name or age has not been released.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories