WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was shot in downtown Wichita early Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call just before 5 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 800 block of S Topeka St.

Upon arrival, officers say they were able to talk to witnesses. The witnesses were able to give officers a general location of where it happened.

While talking to witnesses, police say they located a victim with a gunshot wound. After the shooting, the victim, a man in his 20s, arrived at a nearby gas station.

Wichita police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken in serious but stable condition to an area hospital.

“Based on the cooperation we received from not only the initial people that called but people in the general vicinity, we are currently doing some follow-up and have a strong lead on suspects,” WPD Lieutenant Matt Lang said. “There’s a group of males and females, we’re looking at about five to six people directly involved based on what we discovered so far through talking to people as well as some video surveillance we located in the area.”

Lang says there is no threat to the public.

“It seemed like people involved there were involved in some physical fight before the shots were fired,” Lang said. “As usual, the fight gets out of hand, someone has a firearm, and in this case, they decided to discharge the firearm.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.