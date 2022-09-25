NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — An apartment fire in Newton has left one person in critical condition. They have been transported via ambulance to a Wichita hospital.

According to the City of Newton, the fire is isolated to one fourplex building at the Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St.

Newton Fire/EMS crews are working to extinguish the fire. Assisting them are departments from Hesston, Halstead and Walton.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Newton Fire/EMS is asking the public to please avoid W. 12th St if possible.

KSN will provide more information when it becomes available.