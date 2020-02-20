One injured following crash involving semi and street sweeper

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to crash on Wednesday night involving a semi and a street sweeping crew. It happened around 9 p.m. on northbound I-135 just before Kellogg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a semi heading north on I-135 struck a Ford F750 truck. The truck then hit a street sweeper.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, one worker was thrown into the canal below. Fire crews worked to remove the person from the canal. The person was transported to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report said a 31-year-old man was injured.

