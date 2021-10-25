One person in critical condition after west Wichita house fire

The Wichita Police Department and the Wichita Fire Department respond to a fire in the 1600 block of N. Lark Street, Oct. 25, 2021 (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been rushed to the hospital after a fire in west Wichita.

First responders are on the scene of the house fire in the 1600 block of N. Lark Street in west Wichita. The neighborhood is just west of Maize Road, between 13th and 21st Streets.

Dispatchers tell KSN one person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition because of smoke inhalation.

The fire department said the fire is out. The Wichita Police Department is also on the scene.

A KSN reporter is there, too. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.