Northbound I-135 exit to east K-96 closed due to submerged vehicle in pond, August 2, 2021 (Kansas Dept of Transportation photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a pond near I-135 and K-96.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person who was in the vehicle has potentially serious injuries.

The ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96 is closed while police, fire and emergency crews respond. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or plan to take a detour.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.