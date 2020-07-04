One person seriously injured in accident near Textron Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An overnight accident near the Textron Aviation Campus leaves one person seriously injured.

The two-vehicle accident happened near K-42 and South Hoover Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms that one driver was pinned inside their vehicle in a ditch.

Sedgwick County EMS said the driver of the other vehicle was also hurt but did not have life-threatening injuries.

KSN will bring you more on this story as details develop.

