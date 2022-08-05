WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man has potentially critical injuries after being stabbed in the neck Friday morning.

The report came in just before 10 a.m. of a cutting in the 6000 block of East Lincoln, just east of Edgemoor.

Officers with the Wichita Police Department responded and found the victim, a man in his sixties.

“The information obtained from the victim as well as some witnesses was that an adult son in his thirties had stabbed the victim one time in the neck and ran away,” Sgt. Dan Binkley, WPD, said.

EMS took the victim to the hospital in stable condition. Binkley said the wound is non-life-threatening.

Binkley said they have talked to two witnesses.

“It was explained that the attack was unprovoked,” he said.

The officers learned the attacker had fled on foot and was running through the neighborhood to the north.

“It took some additional resources to call into the area and cordon it off and look for the suspect, at which point he was eventually located,” Binkley said.

After the suspect was arrested, officers continued to walk through the neighborhood, looking for more evidence that might have been discarded.