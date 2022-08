WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition Monday.

It happened around 1:25 a.m. on Kellogg near Seneca. The WPD has not released details of the crash, only saying that it appears speed was a factor, and a car ended up rolling several times.

A police spokesperson said the person in critical condition is expected to live. Two other people suffered minor injuries.