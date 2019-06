WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Wichita.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound I-135 exit ramp to 8th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man, identified as Andrew P. Vu, was southbound on I-135, failed to negotiate the curve and struck left bridge rail ramp.

He was transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with serious injuries.