One person injured in fire at Cargill plant in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a fire at the Cargill plant in Dodge City Friday afternoon.

The Dodge City fire chief says fire crews from Ford County and Dodge City were dispatched to Cargill, 3201 E. Trail, around 3:10 p.m.

He says crews were advised there was a fire on the roof the rendering side of the plant. They found a fire in the vent system.

The fire chief says some workers were doing some welding while others watched for sparks. A spark caught some grease on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained on the scene for an hour.

The fire chief says one person had to be transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be OK.

Officials say the damage to the plant is minor and should not have an impact on operations.

The Holcomb Fire Department posted a picture on its Facebook page, with the message: “A fire this afternoon at the Cargill Meat plant east of Dodge City was confined to the rendering area of the plant. Units from Ford County Fire and the Dodge City Fire Department responded. This fire is now officially out. Congratulations to the members of both departments on a job well done.”

Last month, there was a fire at the Tyson plant in Holcomb. The company is rebuilding. In the meantime, it’s paying full-time workers weekly.

