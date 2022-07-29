Wichita police officers respond to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of N. Fairview on July 29, 2022. (KSN Photo / Jessica Watson)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Fairview. The address is just north of Wichita’s Midtown.

Sedgwick County dispatchers tell us that one person has potentially critical injuries. KSN News has a crew on the scene. Our reporter said she saw the ambulance was leaving as she arrived.

Drivers may want to avoid the area as the street appears to be blocked.

KSN News has reached out to the police department to get more details. We will update this story as we get more information.