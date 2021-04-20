One person injured in southeast Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department says one person has potentially serious injuries after a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters got the call of a person possibly trapped in a house fire in the 1100 block of S. Pineridge shortly after 8 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they saw flames coming from the home. The person was not trapped and was already out of the house, but was suffering from smoke inhalation. That person was taken to the hospital.

Two dogs had been in the home but were also found outside the house.

Fire investigators are starting to look for the cause of the fire. They think it began in a bedroom or a kitchen in the rear of the house.