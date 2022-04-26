WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has minor injuries after a house fire in the 2900 block of West Newell Street Tuesday morning.

The home is near Central and about a half-mile west of the Arkansas River. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 11:30 of a garage and house fire.

A KSN photojournalist is on the scene. His video shows what appears to be the remnants of a carport or garage. From the images, it appears the home does not have as much damage.

Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, in Wichita, April 26, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, in Wichita, April 26, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, in Wichita, April 26, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Fire crews respond to a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, in Wichita, April 26, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Smoke drifts over the scene of a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, April 26, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The fire department said the fire is out. We will update this story when we have more information on the injury and the investigation.