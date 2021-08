Fire and emergency crews respond to a fire in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic, Aug. 12, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in the 800 block of S. Hydraulic. The call came in before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatchers tell KSN one person has potentially critical burns. The fire was relatively small and is already out.

We will update the story when we get more information.