One person injured, one building damaged in Hutchinson car crash

(Courtesy Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police officers are investigating a crash that injured a person shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash at 17th and Monroe. One of the vehicles went into a building.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says one person was injured, but a spokesperson did not know the extent of the injuries.

The fire department tweeted a picture with the message, “Hutchinson Fire Dept. Rescue team working to shore building at 17th and Monroe after a vehicle accident.”

LOCATION:

