WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured when a semitrailer crashed off K-96 Monday afternoon near the Maize Road exit.
The truck was westbound and had just crossed the bridge over Maize Road when it left the road and overturned.
One person was trapped inside for a short time. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
LOCATION:
LATEST STORIES:
- July 4: What you need to know about buying and shooting fireworks in Wichita
- PHOTOS: NASCAR drivers come together to support Bubba Wallace before Talladega
- Lost and found: This Oklahoma man’s father bought a car brand new in 1974. His son bought it back in 2020
- One person injured when semitrailer crashes off K-96 and overturns
- Surging US virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping away