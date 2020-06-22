Live Now
One person injured when semitrailer crashes off K-96 and overturns

by: KSN News

A semitrailer crashes off of K-96 near Maize Road, June 22, 2020. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was injured when a semitrailer crashed off K-96 Monday afternoon near the Maize Road exit.

The truck was westbound and had just crossed the bridge over Maize Road when it left the road and overturned.

One person was trapped inside for a short time. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

