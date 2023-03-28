WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in southeast Wichita near Harry and Rock just after 4 a.m.

“Crews arrived on scene, didn’t find anything showing from medium-sized triplex. After further investigation, getting a 360, they made entry inside the structure, had smoke, a small amount of fire,” said Battalion Chief Terry Gresham, Wichita Fire Department.

EMS says one person had to be pulled from the fire. They died.

The fire has been extinguished.