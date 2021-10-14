One person killed, another injured in head-on collision in Anderson County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed, and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Anderson County last night.

Odyessie Allen, 31, of Westphalia, Kansas, was traveling northbound on Colorado road around 6:30 p.m. when she drifted left of center in her 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. She struck the other vehicle and landed in the west ditch.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear the reason that Allen drifted into the other lane. Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

The other driver was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital, where they are being treated for suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories