One person killed in crash on I-135 near Moundridge

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Northbound lanes of I-135 are closed north of Moundridge following a crash early Thursday morning that left one person dead.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash around 6:30. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said traffic will be allowed to exit near the scene and enter back on northbound I-135.
The crash is under investigation.
