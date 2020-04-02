One person killed in crash on I-135 near Moundridge

One Person is dead after a crash North of Moundridge on I-135 (Trooper Ben Gardner).

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. (KSNW) – Northbound lanes of I-135 are closed north of Moundridge following a crash early Thursday morning that left one person dead.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash around 6:30. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said traffic will be allowed to exit near the scene and enter back on northbound I-135.

The crash is under investigation.

Expect northbound I-135 near Moundridge to be closed for several hours as @kshighwaypatrol Troopers investigate a single fatal, multi vehicle crash.



Traffic will exit near scene and then enter back on northbound. pic.twitter.com/GZmDTeBNB6 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) April 2, 2020

LATEST STORIES: