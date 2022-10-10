WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash southeast of Wichita. It happened around 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has died in the crash. They could not provide any other information at this time.
Rush-hour drivers should prepare for delays and detours in the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it will close southbound K-15 at 47th Street South and northbound K-15 at 63rd Street South.
KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.