A crash backs up traffic at K-15 and 55th Street South on Oct. 10, 2022. (Courtesy KanDrive.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash southeast of Wichita. It happened around 7 a.m. at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has died in the crash. They could not provide any other information at this time.

Rush-hour drivers should prepare for delays and detours in the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it will close southbound K-15 at 47th Street South and northbound K-15 at 63rd Street South.

