One person killed in possible drowning at Garvey Park

Local

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency crews were called to a submersion at Garvey Park in Wichita Friday afternoon.

Police have confirmed there is a victim who has died.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

