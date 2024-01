WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is not breathing after a crash in south Wichita Sunday evening.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened at 7:21 p.m. at the intersection of East 31st Street South and South Davidson Street.

Sergeant Doug Gerdes said when crews arrived on the scene, they found a small 4-door compact car that had hit a tree and crossed over into the other lane.

The driver was taken with injuries to a local hospital.