One person not breathing after crash in Valley Center near the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and East Main Street (KSN Photo)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was found not breathing after a crash in Valley Center Wednesday night.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for the report of a crash near the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and East Main Street.

Upon arrival, EMS triaged the victim as not breathing.

