WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was taken to a hospital late Sunday night after being trapped in a garage on fire.

Wichita police responded to a home near 21st and Oliver about a “suspicious” person.

When police arrived, they discovered a person barricaded inside a detached garage with smoke.

Police officers and firefighters got the victim out. The person was taken to a hospital with potentially critical injuries.

Four police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.