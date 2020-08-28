One person seriously hurt in cutting incident in Wichita

WPD respond to cutting call at the 100 block of south Ridgewood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a cutting call in the 100 block of south Ridgewood Thursday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Officials say a family argument involving two adult men reportedly got out of hand.

One man, who was said to have been stabbed in the back, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The other man was taken into custody

