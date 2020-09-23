One person seriously injured in south Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Harry and Hydraulic Tuesday. The call came in after 8 p.m.
Firefighters had to rescue one person who was reportedly trapped inside a car and sustained critical injuries.
