One person seriously injured in south Wichita car crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Harry and Hydraulic Tuesday. The call came in after 8 p.m.

Firefighters had to rescue one person who was reportedly trapped inside a car and sustained critical injuries.

Harry and Hydraulic crash

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories