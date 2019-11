WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) – A person was shot early Tuesday morning near 31st Street and South Hillside in Wichita.

Police haven’t released details about the shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m.

However, KSN reporter Carly Willis observed what appears to be a body on the ground.

Police said they would release more information at a morning media briefing at 10 a.m.

Overnight shooting: We remain at 31st Street South and Hillside. No details from @WichitaPolice. We can see a body on scene and only two cop cars remain on scene. — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) November 19, 2019

