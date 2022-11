WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital.

The fire was in the 2800 block of North Meadow Oaks Court. That is near 29th Street North and between Oliver and Woodlawn.

Witnesses at the scene say the fire was because of burning food.