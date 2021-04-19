One person taken to hospital after camper fire spreads to a Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson fire chief says one person suffered smoke inhalation during a fire early Monday morning.

The Hutchinson Fire Department got the call of a structure fire in the 500 block of North Van Buren Street shortly before 3 a.m.

When they got to the address, they found a camper engulfed in flames in the driveway. The fire caught the exterior of the house on fire and it had spread to the attic.

The fire chief says firefighters got the situation under control quickly.

Two people were home at the time. One of them suffered from smoke inhalation and Reno County EMS took that person to the hospital.

There is moderate damage to the home and garage, and the camper is a total loss.

The fire chief says the Red Cross was notified and will assist the residents.